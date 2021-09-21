CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, NM

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Roswell

Roswell Today
 9 days ago
(ROSWELL, NM) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.19 depending on where in Roswell they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Roswell area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 4400 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.8 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 2110 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club

4400 N Main St, Roswell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.80

Valero

3300 N Main St, Roswell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89

Valero

1500 N Garden Ave, Roswell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$3.06
$--
$2.95

Valero

1618 Se Main St, Roswell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$2.95

Allsup's

2501 N Main St, Roswell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$2.95

Alon

2203 S Sunset Ave, Roswell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

