Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Roswell

(ROSWELL, NM) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.19 depending on where in Roswell they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Roswell area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 4400 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.8 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 2110 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 4400 N Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.80

Valero 3300 N Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Valero 1500 N Garden Ave, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 3.06 $ -- $ 2.95

Valero 1618 Se Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 2.95

Allsup's 2501 N Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 2.95

Alon 2203 S Sunset Ave, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.