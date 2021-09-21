Thirsty truck? Here's Harrisonburg's cheapest diesel

(HARRISONBURG, VA) Savings of as much as $0.47 per gallon on diesel were available in the Harrisonburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Harrisonburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at Southern States at 981 N Liberty St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.51, listed at Pilot at 3634 N Valley Pike.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Southern States 981 N Liberty St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.04

Sheetz 798 E Market St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Mobil 1010 W Market St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Exxon 1168 Virginia Ave, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Speedway 1437 S Main St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Liberty 1500 S Main St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.