Thirsty truck? Here's Harrisonburg's cheapest diesel
(HARRISONBURG, VA) Savings of as much as $0.47 per gallon on diesel were available in the Harrisonburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Harrisonburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at Southern States at 981 N Liberty St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.51, listed at Pilot at 3634 N Valley Pike.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.49
$3.69
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
