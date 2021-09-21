Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Williamsport's cheapest
(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) Savings of as much as $0.14 per gallon on diesel were available in the Williamsport area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Williamsport area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.45, at Exxon at 1220 River Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Turkey Hill at 2688 Euclid Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.53, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.57
$3.97
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.47
$3.67
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$3.49
$3.87
$3.53
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
