Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Statesboro
(STATESBORO, GA) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Statesboro area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Statesboro area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Valero at 656 Northside Dr W. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Circle K at 12440 Us-301 S.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.87
$3.16
$3.46
$2.89
|card
card$2.97
$3.26
$3.56
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$3.09
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.67
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.22
$3.52
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$3.14
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
