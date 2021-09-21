Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Statesboro

(STATESBORO, GA) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Statesboro area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Statesboro area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Valero at 656 Northside Dr W. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Circle K at 12440 Us-301 S.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero 656 Northside Dr W, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 2.99

Sparker 799 Us-80 W, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.09

Circle K 12440 Us-301 S, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.67 $ 3.19

Murphy USA 689 Brannen St, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.11

Enmarket 604 Northside Dr E, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14 card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Parkers 12399 Us-301 S, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.