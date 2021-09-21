CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Statesboro, GA

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Statesboro

Statesboro Voice
Statesboro Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmGVy_0c3Cm6p600

(STATESBORO, GA) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Statesboro area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Statesboro area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Valero at 656 Northside Dr W. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Circle K at 12440 Us-301 S.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero

656 Northside Dr W, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$3.16
$3.46
$2.89
card
card$2.97
$3.26
$3.56
$2.99

Sparker

799 Us-80 W, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.09

Circle K

12440 Us-301 S, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$3.09
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.67
$3.19

Murphy USA

689 Brannen St, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.22
$3.52
$3.11

Enmarket

604 Northside Dr E, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$3.14
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.14

Parkers

12399 Us-301 S, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Congress passes bill to avert government shutdown tonight

Senate passes short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown. Bill now goes to House. The Senate just voted to pass a short-term funding bill to keep the government open past midnight tonight. The stopgap funding bill will avert a government shutdown and keep the government funded through early December.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesboro, GA
Business
City
Statesboro, GA
Local
Georgia Industry
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Circle K#Ga Rrb Savings
Statesboro Voice

Statesboro Voice

Statesboro, GA
115
Followers
271
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Statesboro Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy