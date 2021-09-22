CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Australian documents showed French submarine project was at risk for years

By Kirsty Needham
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

SYDNEY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - France should not have been surprised that Australia cancelled a submarine contract, as major concerns about delays, cost overruns and suitability had been aired officially and publicly for years, Australian politicians said.

Paris has recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington, saying it was blindsided by Canberra's decision to build nuclear-powered submarines with the United States and Britain rather than stick with its contract for French diesel submarines. read more

Yet as early as September 2018, an independent oversight board led by a former U.S. Secretary of the Navy Donald Winter had advised Australia to look at alternatives, and questioned whether the project was in the national interest, a 2020 public report from the country's Auditor-General shows.

Australian parliamentary hearings and reports on the project, first priced at $40 billion and more recently at $60 billion, even before construction had begun, also showed problems emerging. In June the defence secretary told parliament "contingency planning" for the programme was under way.

"They would have to have their eyes shut not to realise the danger they were facing," said Rex Patrick, an independent senator for South Australia, referring to France.

Government ministers said this week Canberra had been "up front" with Paris about the problems.

A French lawmaker also raised questions in parliament in June about Australian concerns over delays, and whether Australia might be considering submarine alternatives, French parliamentary records show.

"We chose not to go through a gate in a contract," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters when he arrived in New York on Monday. "The contract was set up that way, and we chose not to go through it because we believed to do so would ultimately not be in Australia's interests."

French officials have not disputed that there were difficulties, as there might be with any big contract, but said Canberra never suggested it wanted nuclear propulsion, even when Paris brought up the subject. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian last week called the cancellation "a stab in the back."

"On the same day as the #AUKUS announcement, the Australians wrote to France to say that they were satisfied with the submarine's achievable performance and with the progress of the program. In short: forward to launching the next phase of the contract," France's Armed Forces Ministry spokesman Herve Grandjean said on Twitter on Tuesday.

An official from the French Embassy in Canberra told Reuters on Tuesday that an intergovernmental agreement should have allowed for confidential discussions between ministers about changes to political or strategic circumstances.

"No warning, no proposals for discussion were offered," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

OFF-RAMPS AND GATES

The deal was first announced in 2016. A pre-design review was delayed in 2018 because the "work provided to Defence by Naval Group did not meet Defence's requirements", the Australian audit said, citing lack of design detail, operational requirements and 63 studies not completed.

The contract between Australia and Naval Group, majority owned by the French government, was signed 16 months late in February 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MwY8F_0c3Clyzw00
(File Photo) A Rivercat ferry passes by the Royal Australian Navy's Collins-class submarine HMAS Waller as it leaves Sydney Harbour on May 4, 2020. The Australian government has considered extending the life of the Collins class as it examines the fate of its next-generation sub program.

It included contractual off-ramps in which Australia could pay to exit the project, and established "control gates" whereby Naval Group must meet criteria before progressing to the next phase. The defence department considered these "hold points" for assessing the project's risk, the Auditor-General said.

In September 2019, with A$446 million ($325 million) already spent in France, the defence department told the auditor it had examined extending the life of Australia's Collins-class submarine fleet "and the time this would allow to develop a new acquisition strategy".

The 2020 Auditor-General's report examining the submarine deal - the Department of Defence's biggest ever - found the department had been "frank and timely" in communicating concerns with Naval Group.

Naval Group said in a statement to Reuters that it was aware of public discussion, but that official declarations were supportive of the submarine programme. It said Morrison was "very clear that the decision was not a result of difficulties with the Future Submarine Program or Naval Group".

"Naval Group delivered on its commitments to the Commonwealth of Australia as acknowledged by the letter for termination 'for convenience' we received," the statement said.

REVIEW PANEL

According to the Auditor-General's report, the most recent major milestone in the French contract - a preliminary design review - was in January 2021.

An industry source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Naval Group Australia provided material to Defence in "late January or February", but that Australia did not consider it to meet requirements.

Morrison's office created a panel in January to advise an inner circle of his Cabinet on how to proceed with the programme, contract notices and parliament records show.

In June, senators, including Patrick, asked panel chairman William Hilarides, a former vice admiral in the U.S. Navy, if it had advised the government to cancel the French contract.

Hilarides, who had overseen ship and submarine construction for the U.S. Navy, said the panel's advice was confidential.

The former head of BAE Systems Submarines, Murray Easton, who had turned around a delayed British nuclear submarine programme, joined the panel in February, contract notices show.

It met by videoconference 10 times by June, including confidential briefings for its U.S. members at the Australian embassy in Washington, the parliament was told.

Easton and Hilarides did not respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 1.3755 Australian dollars)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Birmingham Star

Australian Foreign Ministry regrets French decision

Canberra [Australia], September 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Australia regrets the French decision to recall its ambassador from the country over Canberra's withdrawal from the deal with Naval Group on submarines' supplies, a spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Saturday. On late Friday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le...
AUSTRALIA
Reuters

French trade minister declines to meet with Australian counterpart

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - French Trade Minister Franck Riester has declined an offer to meet his Australian counterpart next month in Paris, suggesting tensions will not quickly subside after Canberra's recent decision to scrap a $40 billion submarine deal with France. Dan Tehan had told Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

French minister: No mystery submarine deal came as 'a shock'

France's defense minister said Friday it was “not a mystery” that the announcement of defense deal among the the United States the United Kingdom and Australia that killed a multi-billion-dollar French submarine contract came as a shock to French officials. Defense Minister Florence Parly spoke after a meeting of the European Intervention Initiative, a 13-country defense cooperation framework that is separate from NATO and to which the U.K. also belongs. The meeting was held at a castle in Stockholm “We expect clarification” from “an ally and a European country,” Parly said in a reference to Britain.The three-way strategic...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
thedrive

Australian Navy Goes Nuclear With Future Submarine Force

The United States and the United Kingdom will assist Australia's nuclear-powered submarine plans as part of a new trilateral defense pact. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The Royal Australian Navy is set to get a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines as part of a new trilateral advanced defense agreement with...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

How AUKUS submarine deal was sealed in Cornwall: Australian PM Scott Morrison asked Biden for secret US nuclear tech to take on China at G7 after first getting Boris onboard - then ditched 'rip off' $90bn French contract

This is the moment that Australia, the UK and the US put pen to paper on their new military alliance as Scott Morrison, Joe Biden and Boris Johnson met on the sidelines of June's G7 summit in Cornwall. It was the culmination of an 18-month plan devised by Mr Morrison...
WORLD
sldinfo.com

France and the Australian Submarine: A Ministry of Defence Update

Paris – Australia has paid most of the €900 million (US$1 billion) due for work on the initial design studies for the Shortfin Barracuda attack submarine, with some payment still to be made, a French defense ministry official said Sept. 21. “There remains some to be paid,” the official said...
WORLD
audacy.com

Defense official defends French submarine-making capability

PARIS (AP) — France's Defense Ministry used Twitter to offer a robust defense of the country's submarine-making capabilities and to criticize Australia’s decision to choose the United States as a partner in a major defense deal. Defense Ministry spokesman Herve Grandjean devoted a series of tweets to tearing into the...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Rex Patrick
Reuters

Australia agrees to increased U.S. air deployments after sub deal

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Australia and the United States announced expanded military cooperation on Thursday, including rotational deployments of all types of U.S. military aircraft to Australia, a day after announcing a submarine deal denounced by China as intensifying a regional arms race. Speaking after meetings between the U.S....
POLITICS
Daily Mail

French ambassador slams scrapping of $90B submarine deal as a 'huge un-Australian mistake' as he flies out of Sydney after new AUKUS nuclear pact infuriated France

France's ambassador to Australia has described as a 'huge mistake' Australia's surprise cancellation of a major submarine contract in favor of a US deal, as the diplomat prepared to leave the country in an unprecedented show of anger among the allies. French envoy Jean-Pierre Thebault delivered his comments Saturday as...
POLITICS
sanantoniopost.com

Australian submarines: An arms deal or military pact?

On September 15, 2021, the heads of government of Australia, the UK, and the U.S. announced the formation of AUKUS,. While China was not explicitly mentioned, it is generally assumed countering China is the unstated motivation for the new pact. What was the need for a new partnership when there...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Australians torpedo U-boat deal with French

The French are outraged again. It must be a new week. The Australians decided to cancel a very lucrative contract with them to build a fleet of submarines using old 20th century technology and buy Made In USA ones instead. The French had been salivating over the potential $66 billion dollar contract for years. That’s a lot of escargot.
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Government#Submarines#Nuclear Submarine#Australians#French#Navy#Parliament#Armed Forces Ministry#Twitter#Defence By Naval Group#The Defence Department#Naval Group#The Auditor General#Naval Group Australia
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
MILITARY
AFP

UK warship makes first Taiwan Strait transit since 2008

Britain sent a warship through the Taiwan Strait on Monday for the first time since 2008, a move that challenges Beijing's claim to the sensitive waterway and marks a rare voyage by a non-US military vessel. HMS Richmond, a frigate deployed with Britain's aircraft carrier strike group, sailed through the strait on a trip from Japan to Vietnam, Britain's defence ministry said. "Wherever the Royal Navy operate, they do so in full compliance with international law," the ministry said in a statement. "The UK has a range of enduring security interests in the Indo-Pacific and many important bilateral defence relationships, this deployment is a sign of our commitment to regional security," it added.
MILITARY
The Independent

Macron wants Europeans to boost defense, be 'respected'

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Europeans must boost their defense plans and make themselves “respected,” as France opens talks with the United States to try to restore confidence after a submarine dispute led to a major diplomatic crisis.“Europeans must come out of their naivety,” Macron said Tuesday in a news conference in Paris the first time he had spoken about the new Indo-Pacific defense deal announced this month by the U.S., Australia and Britain.“When we are under pressure, ... showing that we also have power and the capacity to defend ourselves ... is simply making ourselves...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
World
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
Flight Global.com

US Air Force considers buying the E-7 Wedgetail

The US Air Force (USAF) is considering the Boeing E-7 Wedgetail to replace its fleet of Boeing E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft. “The E-7 is a good platform,” General Charles Brown, chief of staff of the USAF, said during the Air Force Association’s Air Space Cyber conference on 21 September. “It is something we are considering.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

190K+
Followers
213K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy