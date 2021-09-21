Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Lake City station

(LAKE CITY, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.25 if you’re buying diesel in Lake City, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Lake City area went to Shell at 3317 Us-90 W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.24, at Sunoco at U.S. 441, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Lake City area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 3317 Us-90 W, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 2.99

Circle K 916 W Duval St, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.30 $ 3.68 $ 3.07

Murphy USA 2659 W Us-90, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.09 $ 3.56 $ 3.07

Stop N Go 1051 Sw Main Blvd, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Exxon 3221 W Us-90, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Chevron 3282 W Us-90, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.