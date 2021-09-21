Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Lake City station
(LAKE CITY, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.25 if you’re buying diesel in Lake City, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Lake City area went to Shell at 3317 Us-90 W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.24, at Sunoco at U.S. 441, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Lake City area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.89
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.30
$3.68
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.09
$3.56
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.89
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
