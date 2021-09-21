Leesburg diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.13

(LEESBURG, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.13 if you’re buying diesel in Leesburg, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Leesburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Mobil at 225 North Blvd E. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.2, listed at Sunoco at 2380 Us-27-441.

The average price across the greater Leesburg area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil 225 North Blvd E, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.07

Sunoco 1200 W Main St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Sunoco 737 S 14Th St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Mobil 2340 W Main St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.25 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Chevron 2999 W Main St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Walmart Neighborhood Market 260 Heald Way, The Villages

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.12 $ 3.43 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.