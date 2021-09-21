CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Leesburg diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.13

Leesburg Post
Leesburg Post
 9 days ago
(LEESBURG, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.13 if you’re buying diesel in Leesburg, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Leesburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Mobil at 225 North Blvd E. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.2, listed at Sunoco at 2380 Us-27-441.

The average price across the greater Leesburg area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil

225 North Blvd E, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.68
$3.07

Sunoco

1200 W Main St, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.69
$3.09

Sunoco

737 S 14Th St, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.79
$3.09

Mobil

2340 W Main St, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.25
$3.69
$3.09

Chevron

2999 W Main St, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$3.09

Walmart Neighborhood Market

260 Heald Way, The Villages
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.12
$3.43
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Leesburg Post

Leesburg Post

Leesburg, FL
With Leesburg Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

