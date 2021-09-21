Leesburg diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.13
(LEESBURG, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.13 if you’re buying diesel in Leesburg, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Leesburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Mobil at 225 North Blvd E. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.2, listed at Sunoco at 2380 Us-27-441.
The average price across the greater Leesburg area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.68
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.25
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.12
$3.43
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
