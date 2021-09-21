CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Price checks register Enid diesel price, cheapest station

Enid Updates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLlIG_0c3ClvLl00

(ENID, OK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.54 depending on where in Enid they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Enid area went to D&T Convenience at 368 E Willow Rd , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.85 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Love's Travel Stop at 4104 East Randolph, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

D&T Convenience

368 E Willow Rd , Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1018 N Cleveland St, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.90
$3.20
$2.89

VP Racing Fuels

828 S 30Th St, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89

Murphy USA

221 S Garland Rd, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.17
$2.89

Phillips 66

1005 E Garriot Rd, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.09
$2.99

Holdings

1601 E Chestnut Ave, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Enid, OK
