Price checks register Enid diesel price, cheapest station

(ENID, OK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.54 depending on where in Enid they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Enid area went to D&T Convenience at 368 E Willow Rd , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.85 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Love's Travel Stop at 4104 East Randolph, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

D&T Convenience 368 E Willow Rd , Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1018 N Cleveland St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 2.89

VP Racing Fuels 828 S 30Th St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Murphy USA 221 S Garland Rd, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ 2.89

Phillips 66 1005 E Garriot Rd, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 2.99

Holdings 1601 E Chestnut Ave, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.