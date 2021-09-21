Price checks register Enid diesel price, cheapest station
(ENID, OK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.54 depending on where in Enid they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Enid area went to D&T Convenience at 368 E Willow Rd , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.85 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Love's Travel Stop at 4104 East Randolph, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.90
$3.20
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.17
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.09
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
