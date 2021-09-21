Plymouth diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.16

(PLYMOUTH, MA) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Plymouth, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Plymouth area on Tuesday, found that Canaan Fuels at 86 Sandwich St had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Gulf at 183 Summer St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Canaan Fuels 86 Sandwich St , Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Alltown Fresh 22 Long Pond Rd, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.05

Sam’s Gas 127 Tremont St, Duxbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Shell 7 Home Depot Dr, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.46 $ -- $ 3.08

Gulf 183 Summer St, Kingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.