Plymouth diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.16
(PLYMOUTH, MA) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Plymouth, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Plymouth area on Tuesday, found that Canaan Fuels at 86 Sandwich St had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Gulf at 183 Summer St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.69
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.46
$--
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.35
$--
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
