Plymouth, MA

Plymouth diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.16

Plymouth News Alert
 9 days ago
(PLYMOUTH, MA) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Plymouth, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Plymouth area on Tuesday, found that Canaan Fuels at 86 Sandwich St had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Gulf at 183 Summer St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Canaan Fuels

86 Sandwich St , Plymouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$2.99

Alltown Fresh

22 Long Pond Rd, Plymouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.69
$3.05

Sam’s Gas

127 Tremont St, Duxbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.05

Shell

7 Home Depot Dr, Plymouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.46
$--
$3.08

Gulf

183 Summer St, Kingston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.35
$--
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

#Price Check#Gas Prices#Ma#Sandwich St
