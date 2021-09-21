CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur D'Alene diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.26 per gallon

Coeur D'Alene News Alert
Coeur D'Alene News Alert
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNJ1d_0c3Clsha00

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Coeur D'Alene they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Coeur D'Alene area went to Costco at 355 E Neider Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.33 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Mobil at 2301 E Sherman Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.40, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Costco

355 E Neider Ave, Coeur d'Alene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$--
$3.62
$3.33

Walmart

500 W Honeysuckle Ave, Hayden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$--
$--
$3.33

nomnom

1427 E Best Ave, Coeur d'Alene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.36
$3.56
$3.66
$3.37
card
card$3.42
$3.62
$3.72
$3.43

76

3840 N Government Way, Coeur d'Alene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.37
card
card$3.42
$--
$--
$3.47

Exxon

2105 N 4Th St, Coeur d'Alene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.37
$--
$--
$3.38
card
card$3.42
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

350 W Appleway Ave, Coeur d'Alene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.37
$3.52
$3.72
$3.38
card
card$3.42
$3.57
$3.77
$3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Area News Alert

San Francisco diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $1.04 per gallon

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.04 in the greater San Francisco area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Francisco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at ARCO at 1175 Fell St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Saratoga Post

Saratoga diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.90 per gallon

(SARATOGA, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in Saratoga, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Saratoga area on Tuesday, found that Homestead Car Wash & Gas at 3500 Homestead Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.
SARATOGA, CA
Coeur D'Alene News Alert

Coeur D'Alene News Alert

Coeur D'Alene, ID
141
Followers
266
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coeur D'Alene News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy