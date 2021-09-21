Coeur D'Alene diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.26 per gallon
(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Coeur D'Alene they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Coeur D'Alene area went to Costco at 355 E Neider Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.33 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Mobil at 2301 E Sherman Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.40, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$--
$3.62
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$--
$--
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.36
$3.56
$3.66
$3.37
|card
card$3.42
$3.62
$3.72
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.37
|card
card$3.42
$--
$--
$3.47
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.37
$--
$--
$3.38
|card
card$3.42
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.37
$3.52
$3.72
$3.38
|card
card$3.42
$3.57
$3.77
$3.45
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
