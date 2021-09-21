Coeur D'Alene diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.26 per gallon

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Coeur D'Alene they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Coeur D'Alene area went to Costco at 355 E Neider Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.33 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Mobil at 2301 E Sherman Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.40, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Costco 355 E Neider Ave, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ 3.62 $ 3.33

Walmart 500 W Honeysuckle Ave, Hayden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

nomnom 1427 E Best Ave, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.36 $ 3.56 $ 3.66 $ 3.37 card card $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ 3.72 $ 3.43

76 3840 N Government Way, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.37 card card $ 3.42 $ -- $ -- $ 3.47

Exxon 2105 N 4Th St, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.37 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38 card card $ 3.42 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 350 W Appleway Ave, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.37 $ 3.52 $ 3.72 $ 3.38 card card $ 3.42 $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.