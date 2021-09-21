Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Fairbanks stations charging $0.39 extra

(FAIRBANKS, AK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.39 if you’re buying diesel in Fairbanks, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Fairbanks area went to Airport Gas & Oil at 4480 Dale Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.16 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.55, at Tesoro at 751 Badger Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.39, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Airport Gas & Oil 4480 Dale Rd, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16 card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.21

Safeway 30 College Rd, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.81 $ 3.93 $ 3.39

AAFES 4058 Gaffney Rd, Fort Wainwright

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.81 $ 3.93 $ 3.39

Fred Meyer 930 Old Steese Hwy, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.81 $ 3.93 $ 3.39

Holiday 575 Johansen Expressway, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Safeway 3627 Airport Way, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.81 $ 3.93 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.