Fairbanks Bulletin

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Fairbanks stations charging $0.39 extra

 9 days ago
(FAIRBANKS, AK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.39 if you’re buying diesel in Fairbanks, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Fairbanks area went to Airport Gas & Oil at 4480 Dale Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.16 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.55, at Tesoro at 751 Badger Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.39, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Airport Gas & Oil

4480 Dale Rd, Fairbanks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.44
$--
$--
$3.16
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.21

Safeway

30 College Rd, Fairbanks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.81
$3.93
$3.39

AAFES

4058 Gaffney Rd, Fort Wainwright
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.81
$3.93
$3.39

Fred Meyer

930 Old Steese Hwy, Fairbanks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.81
$3.93
$3.39

Holiday

575 Johansen Expressway, Fairbanks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.39

Safeway

3627 Airport Way, Fairbanks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.81
$3.93
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

