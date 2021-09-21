Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Fairbanks stations charging $0.39 extra
(FAIRBANKS, AK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.39 if you’re buying diesel in Fairbanks, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Fairbanks area went to Airport Gas & Oil at 4480 Dale Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.16 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.55, at Tesoro at 751 Badger Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.39, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.44
$--
$--
$3.16
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.81
$3.93
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.81
$3.93
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.81
$3.93
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.81
$3.93
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
