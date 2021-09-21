Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Bozeman
(BOZEMAN, MT) You could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on diesel in Bozeman, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Bozeman area went to Loaf 'N Jug at 1910 W Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.32 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.88, at Holiday at 1951 Durston Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.42, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.59
$--
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.29
$--
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.69
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.69
$3.38
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
