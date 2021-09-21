Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Bozeman

(BOZEMAN, MT) You could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on diesel in Bozeman, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Bozeman area went to Loaf 'N Jug at 1910 W Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.32 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.88, at Holiday at 1951 Durston Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.42, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Loaf 'N Jug 1910 W Main St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.32

Conoco 621 W Main St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.38

Conoco 803 E Main St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.38

Exxon 1211 E Main St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.38

Cenex 1210 E Main St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

Exxon 2607 W Main St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.