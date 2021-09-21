CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Logan diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.14

 9 days ago
(LOGAN, UT) Savings of as much as $0.14 per gallon on diesel were available in the Logan area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Logan area on Tuesday, found that KJ's Super Stores at 620 W 200 Nhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Texaco at 970 N Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.63

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.57, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

KJ's Super Stores

620 W 200 N, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.76
$3.96
$4.16
$3.49

Chevron

1000 W 200 N, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.94
$4.09
$3.49

Maverik

1033 W 200 N, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.76
$3.96
$4.16
$3.49

Exxon

1905 S Ut-89, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.77
$3.97
$4.17
$3.49

Smith's

115 E 400 N, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.77
$3.99
$4.07
$3.59

Maverik

304 S Main Street, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.76
$3.96
$4.16
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

