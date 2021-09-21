Logan diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.14
(LOGAN, UT) Savings of as much as $0.14 per gallon on diesel were available in the Logan area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Logan area on Tuesday, found that KJ's Super Stores at 620 W 200 Nhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Texaco at 970 N Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.63
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.57, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.76
$3.96
$4.16
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.94
$4.09
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.76
$3.96
$4.16
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.77
$3.97
$4.17
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.77
$3.99
$4.07
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.76
$3.96
$4.16
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
