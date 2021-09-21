CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Titusville's cheapest

Titusville Today
Titusville Today
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0c3Clllj00

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Savings of as much as $0.32 per gallon on diesel were available in the Titusville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Titusville area went to Shell at 305 Country Club Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.07 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at BP at 4353 W Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

305 Country Club Dr, Titusville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.07
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.07

BP

4310 S Washington Ave, Titusville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.39
$3.69
$3.07

Cumberland Farms

3 N Palm Ave, Titusville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.14

RaceWay

2455 N Us-1, Mims
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.25
$3.69
$3.15

Murphy USA

3350 Columbia Blvd, Titusville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.30
$3.51
$3.17

Meru Food Store

1450 N Us-1, Titusville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$3.49
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

