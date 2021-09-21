Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Titusville's cheapest

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Savings of as much as $0.32 per gallon on diesel were available in the Titusville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Titusville area went to Shell at 305 Country Club Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.07 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at BP at 4353 W Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 305 Country Club Dr, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.07 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

BP 4310 S Washington Ave, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.07

Cumberland Farms 3 N Palm Ave, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

RaceWay 2455 N Us-1, Mims

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.25 $ 3.69 $ 3.15

Murphy USA 3350 Columbia Blvd, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.30 $ 3.51 $ 3.17

Meru Food Store 1450 N Us-1, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.