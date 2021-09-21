Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Titusville's cheapest
(TITUSVILLE, FL) Savings of as much as $0.32 per gallon on diesel were available in the Titusville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Titusville area went to Shell at 305 Country Club Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.07 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at BP at 4353 W Main St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.07
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.39
$3.69
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.25
$3.69
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.30
$3.51
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$3.49
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0