Diesel: Paducah's cheapest, according to survey
(PADUCAH, KY) Savings of as much as $0.56 per gallon on diesel were available in the Paducah area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Paducah area went to Murphy Express at 3330 Irvin Cobb Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Pilot at 5353 Cairo Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Paducah area was $3.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$3.14
$3.49
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.11
$3.41
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.13
$3.36
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.18
$3.48
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$3.08
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0