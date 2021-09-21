CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paducah, KY

Diesel: Paducah's cheapest, according to survey

Paducah News Watch
Paducah News Watch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6PvV_0c3Clkt000

(PADUCAH, KY) Savings of as much as $0.56 per gallon on diesel were available in the Paducah area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Paducah area went to Murphy Express at 3330 Irvin Cobb Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Pilot at 5353 Cairo Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Paducah area was $3.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy Express

3330 Irvin Cobb Dr, Paducah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$3.14
$3.49
$2.89

Kentucky Petroleum Service

2213 Bridge St, Paducah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.11
$3.41
$2.99

Kroger

3275 Irvin Cobb Dr, Paducah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.13
$3.36
$2.99

Minit Mart

5425 Cairo Rd, Paducah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99

Fivestar Gas Station

2955 John Puryear Dr, Paducah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.18
$3.48
$3.01

Superway

3209 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline, Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paducah, KY
Traffic
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
Paducah, KY
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Murphy Express
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL
Paducah News Watch

Paducah News Watch

Paducah, KY
186
Followers
265
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Paducah News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy