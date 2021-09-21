Diesel: Paducah's cheapest, according to survey

(PADUCAH, KY) Savings of as much as $0.56 per gallon on diesel were available in the Paducah area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Paducah area went to Murphy Express at 3330 Irvin Cobb Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Pilot at 5353 Cairo Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Paducah area was $3.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy Express 3330 Irvin Cobb Dr, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Kentucky Petroleum Service 2213 Bridge St, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 2.99

Kroger 3275 Irvin Cobb Dr, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.13 $ 3.36 $ 2.99

Minit Mart 5425 Cairo Rd, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Fivestar Gas Station 2955 John Puryear Dr, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.01

Superway 3209 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.