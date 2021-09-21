Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Prescott

(PRESCOTT, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.32 if you’re buying diesel in Prescott, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Prescott area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at ARCO at 286 Walker Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.31, listed at 76 at 1555 E Az-69.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

ARCO 286 Walker Rd, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.30 $ 3.61 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.36 $ -- $ 3.05

Costco 3911 E Az-69, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.26 $ 2.99

Thumb Butte Pit Stop 1451 W Gurley St, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.11

Texaco 810 E Sheldon St, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ 3.13

Circle K 1245 E Gurley St, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.59 $ 3.13

Fry's 950 Fair St , Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.