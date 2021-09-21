Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Prescott
(PRESCOTT, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.32 if you’re buying diesel in Prescott, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Prescott area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at ARCO at 286 Walker Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.31, listed at 76 at 1555 E Az-69.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.30
$3.61
$2.99
|card
card$3.05
$3.36
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$3.26
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.23
$3.43
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.59
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.29
$3.13
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0