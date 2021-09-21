Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Florence

(FLORENCE, AL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.31 in the greater Florence area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Florence area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Fuel City at 2526 Avalon Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.2, listed at Sunoco at 29255 Cr-14.

The average price across the greater Florence area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fuel City 2526 Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.89

Murphy USA 571 W Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 2.92

Delta Express 100 S Wilson Dam Rd, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Circle K 2525 Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 2.93

Circle K 4319 N Jackson Hwy, Sheffield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.94

Sam's Club 364 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.20 $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.