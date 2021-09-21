Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Florence
(FLORENCE, AL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.31 in the greater Florence area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Florence area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Fuel City at 2526 Avalon Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.2, listed at Sunoco at 29255 Cr-14.
The average price across the greater Florence area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.16
$3.46
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.20
$2.94
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
