Zanesville, OH

Zanesville diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.53

 9 days ago
(ZANESVILLE, OH) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.53 in the greater Zanesville area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Zanesville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.1, at BP at 2830 Maysville Pike. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.63, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 605 Sonora Rd.

The average price across the greater Zanesville area was $3.35, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP

2830 Maysville Pike, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$3.10

Murphy USA

2856 Maysville Pike, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$--
$--
$3.10

Speedway

111 Maysville Ave, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$3.40
$3.70
$3.19

Sam's Club

3724 Northpointe Dr, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.44
$3.19

Shell

2655 W Pike, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$3.33

Marathon

214 Underwood St, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

