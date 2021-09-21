Zanesville diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.53
(ZANESVILLE, OH) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.53 in the greater Zanesville area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Zanesville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.1, at BP at 2830 Maysville Pike. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.63, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 605 Sonora Rd.
The average price across the greater Zanesville area was $3.35, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.10
$--
$--
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.10
$3.40
$3.70
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$3.44
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.34
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0