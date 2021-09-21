Zanesville diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.53

(ZANESVILLE, OH) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.53 in the greater Zanesville area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Zanesville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.1, at BP at 2830 Maysville Pike. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.63, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 605 Sonora Rd.

The average price across the greater Zanesville area was $3.35, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP 2830 Maysville Pike, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 3.10

Murphy USA 2856 Maysville Pike, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ 3.10

Speedway 111 Maysville Ave, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 3.70 $ 3.19

Sam's Club 3724 Northpointe Dr, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.19

Shell 2655 W Pike, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Marathon 214 Underwood St, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.