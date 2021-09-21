CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utica, NY

Survey pinpoints Utica's cheapest diesel

Utica Daily
Utica Daily
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hfed6_0c3ClbwT00

(UTICA, NY) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Utica, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Utica area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 2639 Genesee Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Fastrac at 1706 Oriskany St W, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.44

The average price across the greater Utica area was $3.33, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway

2639 Genesee St, Utica
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.54
$3.74
$3.29

Kinney Drugs

40 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.49
$3.75
$3.29

Byrne Dairy

31 Campion Rd, New Hartford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$--
$3.29

Byrne Dairy

185 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29

Stewart's Shops

4756 Middle Settlement Rd, New Hartford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.64
$3.99
$3.29

Sunoco

17 Auert Ave, Utica
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.49
$--
$3.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Utica Daily

Utica Daily

Utica, NY
90
Followers
268
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Utica Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy