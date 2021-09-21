Survey pinpoints Utica's cheapest diesel
(UTICA, NY) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Utica, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Utica area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 2639 Genesee Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Fastrac at 1706 Oriskany St W, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.44
The average price across the greater Utica area was $3.33, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.54
$3.74
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.49
$3.75
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.64
$3.99
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.49
$--
$3.31
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
