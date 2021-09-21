Survey pinpoints Utica's cheapest diesel

(UTICA, NY) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Utica, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Utica area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 2639 Genesee Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Fastrac at 1706 Oriskany St W, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.44

The average price across the greater Utica area was $3.33, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway 2639 Genesee St, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.29

Kinney Drugs 40 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 3.75 $ 3.29

Byrne Dairy 31 Campion Rd, New Hartford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.29

Byrne Dairy 185 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Stewart's Shops 4756 Middle Settlement Rd, New Hartford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Sunoco 17 Auert Ave, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.