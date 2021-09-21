Diesel survey: Bismarck's cheapest station
(BISMARCK, ND) Savings of as much as $0.90 per gallon on diesel were available in the Bismarck area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Bismarck area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 2821 Rock Island Place had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was ARCO at 2721 46Th Ave Se, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.35
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.35
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$2.99
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
