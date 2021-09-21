Diesel survey: Bismarck's cheapest station

(BISMARCK, ND) Savings of as much as $0.90 per gallon on diesel were available in the Bismarck area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Bismarck area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 2821 Rock Island Place had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was ARCO at 2721 46Th Ave Se, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 2821 Rock Island Place , Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.35 $ 2.79

Sam's Club 2831 Rock Island Place, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Costco 1325 57Th Ave Ne, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.35 $ 2.79

ARCO 1740 Airport Rd, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.09

Simonson 1011 E Main Ave, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Little Dukes 1144 Bismarck Expy, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.