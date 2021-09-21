BCPS student-led Tributary Festival to benefit Chesapeake Bay Foundation to be held this weekend

TOWSON, MD—For the second year, a music festival organized by a Baltimore County Public Schools student to benefit the Chesapeake Bay Foundation , will be held this weekend.

The Tributary Festival , a music festival initiated and coordinated by Towson High School junior Reed Spaulding , will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 2:00 – 6:30 p.m. at the Baltimore Museum of Industry, located 1415 Key Highway in Baltimore.

The lineup includes Modern Nomad , Never Ending Fail , Impressions, The Adirondacks, Stages All-Access , and acts from the Lutherville Rock School . The event will also feature food trucks and interactive educational displays from environmental organizations.

Admission to the event is free. All funds raised at the event – through donations, merchandise sales, and raffles – will benefit the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

In his bio on the festival website, Spaulding writes: “I love music and the Bay and found that this festival would be the perfect way to connect the two. Many of my fondest memories have been formed on the Chesapeake Bay and its rivers; be it fishing, crabbing, or boating with my grandparents on the Piankatank River in southern Virginia; tubing with my cousins on the Gunpowder in Baltimore County; attending Sandy Hill Camp on the Susquehanna; or sailing with the Downtown Sailing Club on the Inner Harbor. I’m also a musician, playing in multiple bands and working on my music every day.”

The festival can be found on social media as @tributaryfestival.

