CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore County, MD

BCPS student-led Tributary Festival to benefit Chesapeake Bay Foundation to be held this weekend

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WEjp_0c3ClTpX00

TOWSON, MD—For the second year, a music festival organized by a Baltimore County Public Schools student to benefit the Chesapeake Bay Foundation , will be held this weekend.

The Tributary Festival , a music festival initiated and coordinated by Towson High School junior Reed Spaulding , will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 2:00 – 6:30 p.m. at the Baltimore Museum of Industry, located 1415 Key Highway in Baltimore.

The lineup includes Modern Nomad , Never Ending Fail , Impressions, The Adirondacks, Stages All-Access , and acts from the Lutherville Rock School . The event will also feature food trucks and interactive educational displays from environmental organizations.

Admission to the event is free. All funds raised at the event – through donations, merchandise sales, and raffles – will benefit the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

In his bio on the festival website, Spaulding writes: “I love music and the Bay and found that this festival would be the perfect way to connect the two. Many of my fondest memories have been formed on the Chesapeake Bay and its rivers; be it fishing, crabbing, or boating with my grandparents on the Piankatank River in southern Virginia; tubing with my cousins on the Gunpowder in Baltimore County; attending Sandy Hill Camp on the Susquehanna; or sailing with the Downtown Sailing Club on the Inner Harbor. I’m also a musician, playing in multiple bands and working on my music every day.”

The festival can be found on social media as @tributaryfestival.

The post BCPS student-led Tributary Festival to benefit Chesapeake Bay Foundation to be held this weekend appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

Parkville-Carney Festival set to return in October

PARKVILLE, MD—The 36th annual Parkville-Carney Festival is set to be held in October. After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the 2021 Parkville-Carney Festival will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, on the grounds of St. Ursula Catholic Church. The event will feature plenty of vendors, live music, a Kids’ Play Zone, food, … Continue reading "Parkville-Carney Festival set to return in October" The post Parkville-Carney Festival set to return in October appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Councilman Marks: Popeye’s to open new restaurant on Belair Road

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Popeye’s restaurant has submitted a plan to build at the derelict property located at 8832 Belair Road in Perry Hall/Nottingham, Councilman David Marks announced on Thursday. This site is located across from the new Massoni’s Italian Restaurant, at a dilapidated property in the heart of the Perry Hall commercial revitalization district. Under legislation passed by Councilman Marks, every new … Continue reading "Councilman Marks: Popeye’s to open new restaurant on Belair Road" The post Councilman Marks: Popeye’s to open new restaurant on Belair Road appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Councilman Marks: Perry Hall High School Homecoming Parade to be held along Ebenezer Road in October

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School’s annual Homecoming Parade will be held on Ebenezer Road in October, Councilman David Marks announced on Thursday. The parade will take place on Friday, October 8 in the late afternoon, with a start between 4:45 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Motorists should expect detours and delays during this time. The community is invited to cheer on … Continue reading "Councilman Marks: Perry Hall High School Homecoming Parade to be held along Ebenezer Road in October" The post Councilman Marks: Perry Hall High School Homecoming Parade to be held along Ebenezer Road in October appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green, Kingsville lineups for week of September 27 announced

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of September 27, 2021 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday throughout the summer. The lineup up Tuesday, September 28 is as follows: Don’s Dogs Dave’s Smoke & Tacos TWO GUYS GRILL Just Like Home … Continue reading "FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green, Kingsville lineups for week of September 27 announced" The post FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green, Kingsville lineups for week of September 27 announced appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Towson, MD
State
Virginia State
Local
Maryland Society
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Society
Towson, MD
Society
NottinghamMD.com

BCPS to hold information sessions for prospective staff members for new northeast elementary school

ROSEDALE, MD—The new northeast area elementary school, scheduled to open in August 2022, will be holding in-person and virtual information sessions for individuals interested in working at the school. The new facility will be located at 7649 Gum Spring Road in Rosedale (21237). The sessions will be held as follows: Tuesday, October 5, at 5 p.m. Golden Ring Middle School … Continue reading "BCPS to hold information sessions for prospective staff members for new northeast elementary school" The post BCPS to hold information sessions for prospective staff members for new northeast elementary school appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

ZIPS holds ribbon-cutting, grand opening bash in Perry Hall Square

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The ribbon has been cut and ZIPS’ new location in the Perry Hall is now open for business. The dry cleaning shop held a grand opening bash on Saturday in the Perry Hall Square Shopping Center. The event featured a ribbon-cutting, therapy pets for photos, a fire truck, national champion sign spinners, and giveaways. ZIPS cleans any garment for … Continue reading "ZIPS holds ribbon-cutting, grand opening bash in Perry Hall Square" The post ZIPS holds ribbon-cutting, grand opening bash in Perry Hall Square appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

2021 All About Maryland Festival to be held in Middle River on Saturday

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—The All About Maryland Festival returns to Middle River this Saturday. The 2021 edition of the annual event will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 25, 2021. The festival features Maryland artisans, crafts, food, specialty beverages, and live entertainment. There will be a magic show, balloon animals, a live demonstration by White Tiger Martial Arts, … Continue reading "2021 All About Maryland Festival to be held in Middle River on Saturday" The post 2021 All About Maryland Festival to be held in Middle River on Saturday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Marshy Point Nature Center to hold 13th annual Fall Festival on Saturday

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—The Marshy Point Nature Center will hold its 13th annual Fall Festival this weekend. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The festival will feature games, hay rides, canoe trips, food, and more. Admission and parking are free and the event will be held rain or shine. Marshy Point … Continue reading "Marshy Point Nature Center to hold 13th annual Fall Festival on Saturday" The post Marshy Point Nature Center to hold 13th annual Fall Festival on Saturday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Tributary#Museum#Towson High School#The Downtown Sailing Club#Tributaryfestival#Bcps#Nottingham Md
NottinghamMD.com

Candlelight vigil announced to honor ‘walking man’ Stanley Vingsen

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A candlelight will be held next month to honor a local man who was struck and killed on Pulaski Highway last weekend. Stanley Vingsen Jr., known by many for decades as the “walking man” who could often be seen walking in and around the Nottingham area, was killed on Saturday, September 18, while crossing Route 40 near Campbell … Continue reading "Candlelight vigil announced to honor ‘walking man’ Stanley Vingsen" The post Candlelight vigil announced to honor ‘walking man’ Stanley Vingsen appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Victory Villa Elementary School to close at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A Middle River elementary school will be closing early on Thursday. Baltimore County Public Schools officials have announced that Victory Villa Elementary School will close at 10:45 a.m. on September 23rd. The school is closing early due to a power outage. All afterschool and evening activities at Victory Villa Elementary School are also cancelled. The post Victory Villa Elementary School to close at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland State Department of Education awards over $4 million to state schools to provide fresh fruits, vegetables to students

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland State Department of Education has awarded more than $4.2 million in federal funds to more than 180 Maryland elementary schools across the state to help children build lifelong healthy eating habits. The funds, made available by the U. S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP), expand student access to fresh fruits and vegetables in participating schools. School participation data for the FFVP can be found here.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NottinghamMD.com

Local BCPS educators’ artwork on display at 2021 Teacher as Artist exhibit

TOWSON, MD—The annual Baltimore County Public Schools’ Teacher as Artist exhibit is on display online and at school system headquarters. “Each school year we welcome this exhibition of artwork by our BCPS art educators and staff,” said Ryan Twentey, BCPS visual arts coordinator. “The exhibit highlights the skill and creativity of art educators who are also practicing artists. The artworks … Continue reading "Local BCPS educators’ artwork on display at 2021 Teacher as Artist exhibit" The post Local BCPS educators’ artwork on display at 2021 Teacher as Artist exhibit appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Police Department announces schedule of activities for Faith and Blue Weekend

TOWSON—The Baltimore County Police Department will participate in several events and activities planned for the second annual National Faith and Blue Weekend, scheduled for October 8-11, 2021. Faith and Blue Weekend is endorsed by every major law enforcement group and police department, and has been embraced by religious communities nationwide. Chief Melissa R. Hyatt has invited Baltimore County faith-based organizations … Continue reading "Baltimore County Police Department announces schedule of activities for Faith and Blue Weekend" The post Baltimore County Police Department announces schedule of activities for Faith and Blue Weekend appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Library to offer social worker services beginning in October

TOWSON, MD—Many Baltimore County Public Library branches will offer a new service beginning next month. As of October 1, the library will have a social worker on premises.  This new team member will aim to build relationships with those most vulnerable in Baltimore County and connect them with important resources. A social worker will be available to provide free, one-on-one … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Library to offer social worker services beginning in October" The post Baltimore County Public Library to offer social worker services beginning in October appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Second annual Maryland Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend

NOTTINGHAM, MD—It’s back! Maryland Restaurant Week has returned for its second year. The event will run for ten days, from September 17th through September 26th. All participating restaurants will be offering a Maryland Restaurant Week-specific special, dish, or discount. Many northeastern Baltimore County restaurants are participating, including By the Docks, Conrad’s, Glory Days Grill, Applebee’s, and more. Find a full … Continue reading "Second annual Maryland Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend" The post Second annual Maryland Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Volunteers from local church clean, power wash Perry Hall signs [PHOTOS]

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The signs that welcome drivers to the Perry Hall area got a much-needed cleaning this week. When the Perry Hall Family Worship Center needed ideas for a day of service, Councilman David Marks suggested cleaning the Perry Hall welcome signs. On Wednesday, Pastor Josh Smith, Pastor Dominic Correlli, and Neal Houk spent much of their day power washing the … Continue reading "Volunteers from local church clean, power wash Perry Hall signs [PHOTOS]" The post Volunteers from local church clean, power wash Perry Hall signs [PHOTOS] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Councilman Marks: Improvements made to Gough Park

PERRY HALL, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Thursday announced the repainting and exterior cleaning of the bathroom pavilion at Gough Park. Gough Park is one of five new parks to have advanced along Perry Hall’s Honeygo Boulevard since 2010. “Gough Park is one of our most popular parks, but after more than five years, it needed some freshening-up. We … Continue reading "Councilman Marks: Improvements made to Gough Park" The post Councilman Marks: Improvements made to Gough Park appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Life Source Church to host ‘Movie Under the Stars’ event in Perry Hall

PERRY HALL, MD—A local Perry Hall church will be holding an outdoor movie night later this month. Life Source Church will host a “Movie Under the Stars” event 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, September 24, with a showing of “Despicable Me.” This is a free, family-friendly event with the following guidelines in place: Chairs/blankets are required No alcoholic beverages … Continue reading "Life Source Church to host ‘Movie Under the Stars’ event in Perry Hall" The post Life Source Church to host ‘Movie Under the Stars’ event in Perry Hall appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Free outdoor movies coming to Honeygo Village Center

PERRY HALL, MD—More outdoor movies are coming to Perry Hall this fall. Honeygo Village Center will be hosting free “Carpool Cinema” events on Friday, September 24 and on Friday, October 29, 2021. Sept. 24’s free movie will be “Moanna.” Gates open at 7 p.m. and movies will begin at 8 p.m. Honeygo Village Center is located Honeygo Center Drive in … Continue reading "Free outdoor movies coming to Honeygo Village Center" The post Free outdoor movies coming to Honeygo Village Center appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
1K+
Followers
357
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy