La Crosse diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.08 per gallon

(LA CROSSE, WI) Savings of as much as $0.08 per gallon on diesel were available in the La Crosse area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater La Crosse area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.11, at Woodman's at 9515 Wi-16. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Kwik Trip at 506 Cass St.

The average price across the greater La Crosse area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Woodman's 9515 Wi-16, Onalaska

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.11

Kwik Trip 4605 Mormon Coulee Rd , La Crosse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.14

Kwik Trip 4828 Mormon Coulee Rd, La Crosse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.14

Kwik Trip 506 Cass St, La Crosse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.84 $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 3130 State Rd , La Crosse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 507 Lang Dr, La Crosse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.