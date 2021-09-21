La Crosse diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.08 per gallon
(LA CROSSE, WI) Savings of as much as $0.08 per gallon on diesel were available in the La Crosse area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater La Crosse area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.11, at Woodman's at 9515 Wi-16. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Kwik Trip at 506 Cass St.
The average price across the greater La Crosse area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.84
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.84
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.84
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.84
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.84
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
