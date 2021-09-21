Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Lake Havasu City's cheapest

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Savings of as much as $0.50 per gallon on diesel were available in the Lake Havasu City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Lake Havasu City area went to ARCO at 311 Lake Havasu Ave N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Shell at 681 Lake Havasu Ave N, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.35, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

ARCO 311 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ -- $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Smith's 80 Acoma Blvd N, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Maverik 2197 Mcculloch, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Circle K 1791 Kiowa Ave, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Circle K 3201 Az-95 N, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Shell 681 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.