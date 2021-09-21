Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Lake Havasu City's cheapest
(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Savings of as much as $0.50 per gallon on diesel were available in the Lake Havasu City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Lake Havasu City area went to ARCO at 311 Lake Havasu Ave N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Shell at 681 Lake Havasu Ave N, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.35, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.03
$3.23
$--
$3.09
|card
card$--
$3.29
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.41
$3.69
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.41
$3.69
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
