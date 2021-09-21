CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Lake Havasu City's cheapest

 9 days ago
(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Savings of as much as $0.50 per gallon on diesel were available in the Lake Havasu City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Lake Havasu City area went to ARCO at 311 Lake Havasu Ave N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Shell at 681 Lake Havasu Ave N, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.35, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

ARCO

311 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.23
$--
$3.09
card
card$--
$3.29
$--
$--

Smith's

80 Acoma Blvd N, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19

Maverik

2197 Mcculloch, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19

Circle K

1791 Kiowa Ave, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.41
$3.69
$3.29

Circle K

3201 Az-95 N, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.41
$3.69
$3.29

Shell

681 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

