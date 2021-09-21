Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Sanford

(SANFORD, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.24 depending on where in Sanford they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sanford area on Tuesday, found that Murphy Express at 3288 Nc-87 Shad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.05 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 2629 Hawkins Ave , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy Express 3288 Nc-87 S, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.05

Circle K 1007 Spring Ln, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.30 $ 3.71 $ 3.08

Exxon 2062 S Horner Blvd, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.26 $ 3.67 $ 3.08

Circle K 2206 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.31 $ 3.72 $ 3.08

Circle K 4690 Nc-87 S, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.29 $ 3.70 $ 3.08

Exxon 1130 N Horner Blvd, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.