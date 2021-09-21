CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Sanford

Sanford Updates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtjEF_0c3ClPId00

(SANFORD, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.24 depending on where in Sanford they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sanford area on Tuesday, found that Murphy Express at 3288 Nc-87 Shad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.05 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 2629 Hawkins Ave , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy Express

3288 Nc-87 S, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.05

Circle K

1007 Spring Ln, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.30
$3.71
$3.08

Exxon

2062 S Horner Blvd, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.26
$3.67
$3.08

Circle K

2206 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.31
$3.72
$3.08

Circle K

4690 Nc-87 S, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.29
$3.70
$3.08

Exxon

1130 N Horner Blvd, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.25
$3.55
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

