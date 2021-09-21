Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Sanford
(SANFORD, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.24 depending on where in Sanford they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Sanford area on Tuesday, found that Murphy Express at 3288 Nc-87 Shad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.05 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 2629 Hawkins Ave , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.30
$3.71
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.26
$3.67
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.31
$3.72
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.29
$3.70
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.25
$3.55
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
