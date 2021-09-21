Brunswick diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.50

(BRUNSWICK, GA) Savings of as much as $0.50 per gallon on diesel were available in the Brunswick area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Brunswick area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 11 Glynn Plaza. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at BP at 185 Dungeness Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 11 Glynn Plaza, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.68 $ 2.99

76 4192 Norwich St Ext, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Sam's Club 10100 Canal Crossing, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 3.09

Sunoco 2803 Glynn Ave, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.19

Shell 3319 Glynn Ave, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

CITGO 3424 Cypress Mill Rd, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.