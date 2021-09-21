CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Brunswick diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.50

 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0c3ClMtg00

(BRUNSWICK, GA) Savings of as much as $0.50 per gallon on diesel were available in the Brunswick area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Brunswick area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 11 Glynn Plaza. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at BP at 185 Dungeness Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

11 Glynn Plaza, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.68
$2.99

76

4192 Norwich St Ext, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.05

Sam's Club

10100 Canal Crossing, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.19
$3.09

Sunoco

2803 Glynn Ave, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.29
$3.19

Shell

3319 Glynn Ave, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.19

CITGO

3424 Cypress Mill Rd, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Brunswick, GA
ABOUT

With Brunswick News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

