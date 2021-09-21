Brunswick diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.50
(BRUNSWICK, GA) Savings of as much as $0.50 per gallon on diesel were available in the Brunswick area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Brunswick area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 11 Glynn Plaza. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at BP at 185 Dungeness Dr.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.68
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.19
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.29
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
