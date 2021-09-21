Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Joplin
(JOPLIN, MO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.52 if you’re buying diesel in Joplin, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Joplin area went to Woody's at 25124 Demott Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Flying J at 11570 Mo-Ff, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Joplin area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$--
$3.22
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.83
$3.08
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$--
$3.29
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$--
$--
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.46
$3.56
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.88
$3.13
$2.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
