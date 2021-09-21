Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Joplin

(JOPLIN, MO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.52 if you’re buying diesel in Joplin, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Joplin area went to Woody's at 25124 Demott Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Flying J at 11570 Mo-Ff, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Joplin area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Woody's 25124 Demott Dr, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ 3.22 $ 2.73

Walmart Neighborhood Market 25145 Demott Dr, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.83 $ 3.08 $ 2.73

Harps 25685 Fir Rd , Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.73

Sue's 26206 Fir Rd, Carl Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ -- $ 2.73

Kum & Go 5002 S Main St, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.46 $ 3.56 $ 2.84

QuikTrip 6601 E 32Nd St, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.88 $ 3.13 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.