Joplin, MO

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Joplin

Joplin Updates
Joplin Updates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDZTE_0c3ClK8E00

(JOPLIN, MO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.52 if you’re buying diesel in Joplin, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Joplin area went to Woody's at 25124 Demott Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Flying J at 11570 Mo-Ff, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Joplin area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Woody's

25124 Demott Dr, Joplin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$--
$3.22
$2.73

Walmart Neighborhood Market

25145 Demott Dr, Joplin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$2.83
$3.08
$2.73

Harps

25685 Fir Rd , Joplin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$--
$3.29
$2.73

Sue's

26206 Fir Rd, Carl Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$--
$--
$2.73

Kum & Go

5002 S Main St, Joplin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.46
$3.56
$2.84

QuikTrip

6601 E 32Nd St, Joplin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.88
$3.13
$2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

