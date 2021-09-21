Dubuque diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.33

(DUBUQUE, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.33 in the greater Dubuque area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Dubuque area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.01, at Sam's Club at 4400 Asbury Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.34, listed at Conoco at 448 Sinsinawa Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.21, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 4400 Asbury Rd, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.01

BP 1215 E 16Th St, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.02 $ -- $ 3.72 $ 3.14 card card $ 3.07 $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 3.22

Phillips 66 10 S Main St, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.04 $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Kwik Stop 1210 E 16Th St Dubuque Ia 52001, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.47 $ 3.02 $ 3.67 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.52 $ 3.07 $ 3.72 $ 3.24

Kwik Star 2685 Dodge St, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

Casey's 1072 Cedar Cross Rd, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.