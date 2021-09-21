Dubuque diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.33
(DUBUQUE, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.33 in the greater Dubuque area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Dubuque area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.01, at Sam's Club at 4400 Asbury Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.34, listed at Conoco at 448 Sinsinawa Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.21, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.02
$--
$3.72
$3.14
|card
card$3.07
$3.57
$3.77
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.04
$3.64
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.47
$3.02
$3.67
$3.19
|card
card$3.52
$3.07
$3.72
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.22
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
