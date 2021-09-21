Griffin diesel price check reveals $0.20 savings at cheapest station

(GRIFFIN, GA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Griffin area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Griffin area went to RaceTrac at 1638 Hwy 41 Byp S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Shell at 930 W Taylor St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Griffin area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

RaceTrac 1638 Hwy 41 Byp S, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Exxon 2295 Us-41, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Valero 2995 Us-41, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Kroger 1524 Ga-16 W, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.13

Shell 930 W Taylor St, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.