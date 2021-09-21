Griffin diesel price check reveals $0.20 savings at cheapest station
(GRIFFIN, GA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Griffin area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Griffin area went to RaceTrac at 1638 Hwy 41 Byp S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Shell at 930 W Taylor St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Griffin area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.49
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
