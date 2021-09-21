CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffin, GA

Griffin diesel price check reveals $0.20 savings at cheapest station

 9 days ago
(GRIFFIN, GA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Griffin area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Griffin area went to RaceTrac at 1638 Hwy 41 Byp S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Shell at 930 W Taylor St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Griffin area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

RaceTrac

1638 Hwy 41 Byp S, Griffin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.09

Exxon

2295 Us-41, Griffin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19

Valero

2995 Us-41, Griffin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19

Kroger

1524 Ga-16 W, Griffin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.13

Shell

930 W Taylor St, Griffin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

