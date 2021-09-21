Diesel: Gadsden's cheapest, according to survey

(GADSDEN, AL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.37 in the greater Gadsden area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Gadsden area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Fuel Depot at 3101 Rainbow Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.32, listed at Murphy Express at 930 Gilbert Ferry Rd.

The average price across the greater Gadsden area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fuel Depot 3101 Rainbow Dr, Rainbow City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Murphy Express 215 E Meighan Blvd, Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ -- $ 2.97

Circle K 1205 W Meighan Blvd, Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 2.97

Circle K 100 Taylor Dr, Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.97

Smile Fuels 1216 E Meighan Blvd , Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 875 Cleveland Ave, Attalla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.