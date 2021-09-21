Diesel: Gadsden's cheapest, according to survey
(GADSDEN, AL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.37 in the greater Gadsden area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Gadsden area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Fuel Depot at 3101 Rainbow Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.32, listed at Murphy Express at 930 Gilbert Ferry Rd.
The average price across the greater Gadsden area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.10
$3.40
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
