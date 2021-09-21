CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gadsden, AL

Diesel: Gadsden's cheapest, according to survey

Gadsden News Watch
Gadsden News Watch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0c3ClAIy00

(GADSDEN, AL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.37 in the greater Gadsden area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Gadsden area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Fuel Depot at 3101 Rainbow Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.32, listed at Murphy Express at 930 Gilbert Ferry Rd.

The average price across the greater Gadsden area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fuel Depot

3101 Rainbow Dr, Rainbow City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$2.95

Murphy Express

215 E Meighan Blvd, Gadsden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$--
$2.97

Circle K

1205 W Meighan Blvd, Gadsden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.10
$3.40
$2.97

Circle K

100 Taylor Dr, Gadsden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$2.97

Smile Fuels

1216 E Meighan Blvd , Gadsden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

875 Cleveland Ave, Attalla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline, Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
Local
Alabama Traffic
City
Gadsden, AL
Gadsden, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Al#Fuel Depot#Murphy Express
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL
Gadsden News Watch

Gadsden News Watch

Gadsden, AL
207
Followers
258
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gadsden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy