Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Farmington station
(FARMINGTON, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.08 in the greater Farmington area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Farmington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.16, at Speedway at 507 E Broadway. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Marathon at 1800 E Murray Dr.
The average price across the greater Farmington area was $3.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$3.89
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
