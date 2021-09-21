CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Farmington station

 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0c3Cl7k200

(FARMINGTON, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.08 in the greater Farmington area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Farmington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.16, at Speedway at 507 E Broadway. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Marathon at 1800 E Murray Dr.

The average price across the greater Farmington area was $3.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Speedway

507 E Broadway, Farmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.16

Conoco

520 E Broadway, Farmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.16

Speedway

301 E 20Th St, Farmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$3.16

Smith's

600 E 20Th St, Farmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$3.16

Speedway

1020 Bisti Hwy, Farmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$3.89
$3.22

Marathon

1800 E Murray Dr, Farmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Farmington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

