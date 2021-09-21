Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Farmington station

(FARMINGTON, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.08 in the greater Farmington area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Farmington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.16, at Speedway at 507 E Broadway. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Marathon at 1800 E Murray Dr.

The average price across the greater Farmington area was $3.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Speedway 507 E Broadway, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

Conoco 520 E Broadway, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

Speedway 301 E 20Th St, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.16

Smith's 600 E 20Th St, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.16

Speedway 1020 Bisti Hwy, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.22

Marathon 1800 E Murray Dr, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.