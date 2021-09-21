Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Lufkin

(LUFKIN, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.40 if you’re buying diesel in Lufkin, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Lufkin area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 2500 Daniel Mccall Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 1003 S Medford Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

The average price across the greater Lufkin area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 2500 Daniel Mccall Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ 2.89

Valero 1004 S John Redditt Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Conoco 1807 W Frank Ave, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 2.97

Valero 1910 N Timberland Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Chevron 909 S Medford Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.09

Love's Travel Stop 5614 Us-59 N, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.18 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.