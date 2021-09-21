Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Lufkin
(LUFKIN, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.40 if you’re buying diesel in Lufkin, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Lufkin area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 2500 Daniel Mccall Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 1003 S Medford Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
The average price across the greater Lufkin area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$3.02
$3.27
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$3.18
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$3.18
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
