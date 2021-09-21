CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuba City, CA

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Yuba City

Yuba City Journal
Yuba City Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCdqW_0c3Cl45r00

(YUBA CITY, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.60 if you’re buying diesel in Yuba City, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Yuba City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Sinclair at 525 Colusa Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.59, listed at Chevron at 530 Bogue Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair

525 Colusa Ave, Yuba City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99

ARCO

886 Colusa Ave, Yuba City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$3.99
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$4.09

Econo Gas

704 10Th St, Marysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.99
card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.09

Valero

1573 N Beale Rd, Linda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.93
$4.13
$--
$4.09
card
card$4.09
$4.16
$4.33
$4.09

Kwik Serv

1675 N Beale Rd, Linda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.93
$4.13
$4.33
$4.09

Lally Food Mart

1946 N Beale Rd, Linda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$4.09
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Report

Portland diesel price check reveals $0.89 savings at cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
Yuba City Journal

Yuba City Journal

Yuba City, CA
134
Followers
267
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yuba City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy