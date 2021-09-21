Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Yuba City

(YUBA CITY, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.60 if you’re buying diesel in Yuba City, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Yuba City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Sinclair at 525 Colusa Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.59, listed at Chevron at 530 Bogue Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair 525 Colusa Ave, Yuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99

ARCO 886 Colusa Ave, Yuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.09

Econo Gas 704 10Th St, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.99 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.09

Valero 1573 N Beale Rd, Linda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ -- $ 4.09 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.16 $ 4.33 $ 4.09

Kwik Serv 1675 N Beale Rd, Linda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 4.09

Lally Food Mart 1946 N Beale Rd, Linda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.09 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.