Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Yuba City
(YUBA CITY, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.60 if you’re buying diesel in Yuba City, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Yuba City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Sinclair at 525 Colusa Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.59, listed at Chevron at 530 Bogue Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$3.99
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.99
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.93
$4.13
$--
$4.09
|card
card$4.09
$4.16
$4.33
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.93
$4.13
$4.33
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$4.09
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$4.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
