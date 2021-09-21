Survey of Rocky Mount diesel prices shows where to save $0.51 per gallon
(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.51 depending on where in Rocky Mount they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Rocky Mount area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1336 Raleigh Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.7 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Circle K at 235 N Fairview Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.21
The average price across the greater Rocky Mount area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.16
$3.74
$2.70
|card
card$2.94
$3.21
$3.79
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.21
$3.61
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.34
$3.74
$2.94
|card
card$2.94
$3.39
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.21
$3.79
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$3.38
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.47
$3.86
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
