Survey of Rocky Mount diesel prices shows where to save $0.51 per gallon

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.51 depending on where in Rocky Mount they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Rocky Mount area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1336 Raleigh Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.7 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Circle K at 235 N Fairview Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.21

The average price across the greater Rocky Mount area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 1336 Raleigh Rd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.16 $ 3.74 $ 2.70 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.21 $ 3.79 $ 2.75

Mobil 928 W Raleigh Blvd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.21 $ 3.61 $ 2.85

Exxon 1551 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 2.94 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Exxon 3530 N Hathaway Blvd, Sharpsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.21 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

Sam's Club 300 Tarrytown Cntr , Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.38 $ 3.09

Unbranded 1830 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.47 $ 3.86 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.