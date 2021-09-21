CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Survey of Rocky Mount diesel prices shows where to save $0.51 per gallon

Rocky Mount Journal
 9 days ago
(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.51 depending on where in Rocky Mount they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Rocky Mount area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1336 Raleigh Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.7 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Circle K at 235 N Fairview Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.21

The average price across the greater Rocky Mount area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

1336 Raleigh Rd, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.16
$3.74
$2.70
card
card$2.94
$3.21
$3.79
$2.75

Mobil

928 W Raleigh Blvd, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.21
$3.61
$2.85

Exxon

1551 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.34
$3.74
$2.94
card
card$2.94
$3.39
$3.79
$3.19

Exxon

3530 N Hathaway Blvd, Sharpsburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.21
$3.79
$2.99

Sam's Club

300 Tarrytown Cntr , Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$3.38
$3.09

Unbranded

1830 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.47
$3.86
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

