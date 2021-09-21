Survey of Rogers diesel prices shows where to save $0.38 per gallon

(ROGERS, AR) Savings of as much as $0.38 per gallon on diesel were available in the Rogers area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Rogers area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.75, at Sunoco at 219 S Arkansas St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.13, listed at Shell at 2000 Promenade Blvd.

The average price across the greater Rogers area was $3.00, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco 219 S Arkansas St, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.20 $ 3.35 $ 2.75

Murphy Express 1211 Se Walton Blvd, Bentonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.10 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1803 E Central Ave, Bentonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Walmart to Go 1300 S Walton Blvd, Bentonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.90 $ 3.05 $ 2.89

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3400 Sw I St, Bentonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Casey's General Store 1531 S 8Th St, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.