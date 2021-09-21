CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Survey of Rogers diesel prices shows where to save $0.38 per gallon

Rogers Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPFrv_0c3Cl2KP00

(ROGERS, AR) Savings of as much as $0.38 per gallon on diesel were available in the Rogers area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Rogers area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.75, at Sunoco at 219 S Arkansas St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.13, listed at Shell at 2000 Promenade Blvd.

The average price across the greater Rogers area was $3.00, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco

219 S Arkansas St, Rogers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.20
$3.35
$2.75

Murphy Express

1211 Se Walton Blvd, Bentonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.10
$3.49
$2.89

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1803 E Central Ave, Bentonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.89

Walmart to Go

1300 S Walton Blvd, Bentonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.90
$3.05
$2.89

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3400 Sw I St, Bentonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.89

Casey's General Store

1531 S 8Th St, Rogers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.34
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Rogers, AR
