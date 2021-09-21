Survey of Rogers diesel prices shows where to save $0.38 per gallon
(ROGERS, AR) Savings of as much as $0.38 per gallon on diesel were available in the Rogers area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Rogers area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.75, at Sunoco at 219 S Arkansas St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.13, listed at Shell at 2000 Promenade Blvd.
The average price across the greater Rogers area was $3.00, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.20
$3.35
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.10
$3.49
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$2.90
$3.05
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.34
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0