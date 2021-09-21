CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marysville, WA

Diesel price check: This is Marysville's cheapest station

Marysville Journal
Marysville Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mZcPT_0c3Cl1Rg00

(MARYSVILLE, WA) You could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on diesel in Marysville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Marysville area went to Chevron at 6326 33Rd Ave Ne, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.49 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at 76 at 1203 State Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Marysville area was $3.75, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron

6326 33Rd Ave Ne, Tulalip Indian Reservation
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$3.95
$4.05
$3.49

Chevron

2832 116Th Ave Ne, Tulalip Indian Reservation
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$3.95
$4.05
$3.49

Astro

15218 Smokey Point Blvd, Marysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.89
$3.99
$3.59
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$3.69

Donna's Truck Stop

3104 116Th St Ne, Tulalip Indian Reservation
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.69

Chevron

621 Wa-9 Ne, Lake Stevens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.69
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.79

Chevron

2620 Broadway, Everett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Peninsula Digest

Diesel price check: This is San Mateo's cheapest station

(SAN MATEO, CA) You could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Mateo area on Tuesday, found that A&A Gas at 1100 Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.
SAN MATEO, CA
Portland Report

Price checks register Portland diesel price, cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
The Baltimorean

Diesel price check: This is Baltimore's cheapest station

(BALTIMORE, MD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.61 in the greater Baltimore area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Baltimore area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1517 Caton Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 5128 Reisterstown Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.5.
BALTIMORE, MD
Marysville Journal

Marysville Journal

Marysville, WA
91
Followers
266
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marysville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy