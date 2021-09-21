Diesel price check: This is Marysville's cheapest station

(MARYSVILLE, WA) You could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on diesel in Marysville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Marysville area went to Chevron at 6326 33Rd Ave Ne, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.49 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at 76 at 1203 State Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Marysville area was $3.75, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron 6326 33Rd Ave Ne, Tulalip Indian Reservation

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 3.49

Chevron 2832 116Th Ave Ne, Tulalip Indian Reservation

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 3.49

Astro 15218 Smokey Point Blvd, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.69

Donna's Truck Stop 3104 116Th St Ne, Tulalip Indian Reservation

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.69

Chevron 621 Wa-9 Ne, Lake Stevens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.69 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.79

Chevron 2620 Broadway, Everett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.