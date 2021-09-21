Diesel price check: This is Marysville's cheapest station
(MARYSVILLE, WA) You could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on diesel in Marysville, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Marysville area went to Chevron at 6326 33Rd Ave Ne, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.49 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at 76 at 1203 State Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Marysville area was $3.75, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$3.95
$4.05
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$3.95
$4.05
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.89
$3.99
$3.59
|card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.69
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
