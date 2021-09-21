Local price review shows diesel prices around Statesville

(STATESVILLE, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.65 in the greater Statesville area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Statesville area went to Rickie's One Stop at 2580 Davie Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.54, at Love's Travel Stop at 229 Mocksville Hwy, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Rickie's One Stop 2580 Davie Ave, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Sheetz 1532 Salisbury Hwy, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 2.99

CITGO 1541-7 Salisbury Hwy, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Ingles 718 Sullivan Rd, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.28 $ 3.53 $ 3.04

Sunshine Express 2225 Wilkesboro Hwy, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.05

BP 1205 E Garner Bagnal Blvd, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.27 $ 3.67 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.