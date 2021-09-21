CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Local price review shows diesel prices around Statesville

 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogLgm_0c3CkzdC00

(STATESVILLE, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.65 in the greater Statesville area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Statesville area went to Rickie's One Stop at 2580 Davie Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.54, at Love's Travel Stop at 229 Mocksville Hwy, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Rickie's One Stop

2580 Davie Ave, Statesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.29
$2.89

Sheetz

1532 Salisbury Hwy, Statesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.14
$3.54
$2.99

CITGO

1541-7 Salisbury Hwy, Statesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.99

Ingles

718 Sullivan Rd, Statesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.28
$3.53
$3.04

Sunshine Express

2225 Wilkesboro Hwy, Statesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.79
$3.05

BP

1205 E Garner Bagnal Blvd, Statesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.27
$3.67
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

