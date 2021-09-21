Local price review shows diesel prices around Statesville
(STATESVILLE, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.65 in the greater Statesville area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Statesville area went to Rickie's One Stop at 2580 Davie Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.54, at Love's Travel Stop at 229 Mocksville Hwy, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.29
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.14
$3.54
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.28
$3.53
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.79
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.27
$3.67
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
