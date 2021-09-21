CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Local price review shows Pottstown diesel price, cheapest station

Pottstown Daily
Pottstown Daily
 9 days ago
(POTTSTOWN, PA) Savings of as much as $0.21 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pottstown area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Pottstown area went to Sunoco at 1453 South Hanover , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.48 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Wawa at 10 Maplewood Dr, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.58, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco

1453 South Hanover , Pottstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.65
$3.76
$3.48

Wawa

1417 S Hanover St, Pottstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.75
$3.86
$3.53

Speedway Oil Company

1392 Ben Franklin Hwy E, Douglassville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.54

Smart Mart

63 W High St, Pottstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.22
$3.59
$--
$3.55
card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.95
$3.55

Wawa

260 W Schuylkill Rd, Pottstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$3.73
$3.84
$3.55

Wawa

1500 E High St, Pottstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.76
$3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

