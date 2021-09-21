Local price review shows Pottstown diesel price, cheapest station

(POTTSTOWN, PA) Savings of as much as $0.21 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pottstown area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Pottstown area went to Sunoco at 1453 South Hanover , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.48 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Wawa at 10 Maplewood Dr, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.58, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco 1453 South Hanover , Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.65 $ 3.76 $ 3.48

Wawa 1417 S Hanover St, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.75 $ 3.86 $ 3.53

Speedway Oil Company 1392 Ben Franklin Hwy E, Douglassville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.54

Smart Mart 63 W High St, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.22 $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.95 $ 3.55

Wawa 260 W Schuylkill Rd, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.73 $ 3.84 $ 3.55

Wawa 1500 E High St, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.76 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.