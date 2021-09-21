Diesel price update: Alexandria's cheapest station

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.50 in the greater Alexandria area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Alexandria area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 5124 Masonic Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Texaco at 603 Macarthur Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron 5124 Masonic Dr, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2750 La-28 E , Pineville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.85 $ -- $ 2.83

Murphy USA 3634 Monroe Hwy, Pineville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.30 $ 2.85

Shell 3432 Monroe Hwy, Pineville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.04 $ 3.40 $ 2.87

Murphy USA 6201 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 2.92

Murphy USA 2052 N Mall Dr, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.28 $ 2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.