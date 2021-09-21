CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diesel price update: Alexandria's cheapest station

 9 days ago
(ALEXANDRIA, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.50 in the greater Alexandria area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Alexandria area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 5124 Masonic Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Texaco at 603 Macarthur Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron

5124 Masonic Dr, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.49
$2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2750 La-28 E , Pineville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.85
$--
$2.83

Murphy USA

3634 Monroe Hwy, Pineville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.30
$2.85

Shell

3432 Monroe Hwy, Pineville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.04
$3.40
$2.87

Murphy USA

6201 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$2.92

Murphy USA

2052 N Mall Dr, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.28
$2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

