Diesel price update: Alexandria's cheapest station
(ALEXANDRIA, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.50 in the greater Alexandria area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Alexandria area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 5124 Masonic Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Texaco at 603 Macarthur Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.49
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.85
$--
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.30
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$3.04
$3.40
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.28
$2.93
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0