State College, PA

Survey of State College diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.30

State College Voice
State College Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0c3CkrZO00

(STATE COLLEGE, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater State College area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater State College area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Uni-Mart at 1209 N Atherton St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Sunoco at 106 N Atherton St.

The average price across the greater State College area was $3.58, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Uni-Mart

1209 N Atherton St, State College
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.39
card
card$3.29
$3.44
$3.64
$3.44

Sam's Club

381 Benner Pike, State College
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$3.38
$3.51

Exxon

5186 Buffalo Run Rd, State College
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.20
$3.50
$3.80
$--
card
card$3.30
$3.60
$3.90
$3.59

Sheetz

120 Southridge Plaza, State College
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.65

Sheetz

1781 N Atherton St, State College
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.65

Sheetz

223 Colonnade Blvd, State College
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

