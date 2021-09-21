Survey of State College diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.30
(STATE COLLEGE, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater State College area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater State College area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Uni-Mart at 1209 N Atherton St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Sunoco at 106 N Atherton St.
The average price across the greater State College area was $3.58, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.39
|card
card$3.29
$3.44
$3.64
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$--
$3.38
$3.51
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.20
$3.50
$3.80
$--
|card
card$3.30
$3.60
$3.90
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.65
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
