Survey of State College diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.30

(STATE COLLEGE, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater State College area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater State College area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Uni-Mart at 1209 N Atherton St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Sunoco at 106 N Atherton St.

The average price across the greater State College area was $3.58, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Uni-Mart 1209 N Atherton St, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.44

Sam's Club 381 Benner Pike, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ 3.38 $ 3.51

Exxon 5186 Buffalo Run Rd, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.80 $ -- card card $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ 3.90 $ 3.59

Sheetz 120 Southridge Plaza, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.65

Sheetz 1781 N Atherton St, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.65

Sheetz 223 Colonnade Blvd, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.