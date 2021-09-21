Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Gulfport station
(GULFPORT, MS) You could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on diesel in Gulfport, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Gulfport area on Tuesday, found that Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1733 E Pass Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.73 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 1265 28Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.93
$--
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$--
$2.99
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$2.91
$3.16
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$3.03
$3.33
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$3.03
$3.43
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.68
$--
$--
$2.81
|card
card$2.74
$3.09
$3.49
$2.81
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
