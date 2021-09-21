Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Gulfport station

(GULFPORT, MS) You could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on diesel in Gulfport, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Gulfport area on Tuesday, found that Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1733 E Pass Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.73 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 1265 28Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1733 E Pass Rd, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.93 $ -- $ 2.73

Sam's Club 10431 Old Us-49, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 2.74

Walmart Neighborhood Market 11377 Us-49, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.91 $ 3.16 $ 2.77

Circle K 10406 Us-49, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 2.79

Shell 110015 Us-49 S, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.03 $ 3.43 $ 2.79

Shell 124 E Beach Blvd, Long Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.81 card card $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.81

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.