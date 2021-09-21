Diesel lookout: $0.10 savings at cheapest Manhattan station

(MANHATTAN, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Manhattan area went to Hy-Vee at 206 Leavenworth St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Cenex at 1132 Pillsbury Dr, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Hy-Vee 206 Leavenworth St, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Shell 410 Fort Riley Blvd, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Short Stop 2010 Tuttle Creek Blvd, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Dillons 2925 Claflin Rd, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Short Stop 8207 S Port Dr, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 1105 N Scenic Dr, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.86 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.