Lebanon, PA

Diesel price check: This is Lebanon's cheapest station

Lebanon Daily
Lebanon Daily
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0c3CknHi00

(LEBANON, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.25 in the greater Lebanon area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Lebanon area went to Mobil at 1499 E Cumberland St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.4 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at 76 at 1041 Maple St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Lebanon area was $3.54, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mobil

1499 E Cumberland St, Lebanon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.40

Mobil

1730 N Pa-72, Lebanon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.49

Turkey Hill

1201 W Maple St, Lebanon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$3.67
$4.07
$3.55

Rutter's

1621 West Cumberland Street, Lebanon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$3.73
$4.03
$3.55

Sheetz

195 Rocherty Rd, Lebanon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.55

Speedway

302 E Evergreen Rd, Lebanon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.96
$3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

IN THIS ARTICLE
