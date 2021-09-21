Diesel price check: This is Lebanon's cheapest station
(LEBANON, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.25 in the greater Lebanon area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Lebanon area went to Mobil at 1499 E Cumberland St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.4 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at 76 at 1041 Maple St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Lebanon area was $3.54, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.40
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.67
$4.07
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$3.73
$4.03
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.96
$3.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
