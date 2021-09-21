Diesel price check: This is Lebanon's cheapest station

(LEBANON, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.25 in the greater Lebanon area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Lebanon area went to Mobil at 1499 E Cumberland St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.4 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at 76 at 1041 Maple St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Lebanon area was $3.54, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mobil 1499 E Cumberland St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.40

Mobil 1730 N Pa-72, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Turkey Hill 1201 W Maple St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.67 $ 4.07 $ 3.55

Rutter's 1621 West Cumberland Street, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.73 $ 4.03 $ 3.55

Sheetz 195 Rocherty Rd, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.55

Speedway 302 E Evergreen Rd, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.96 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.