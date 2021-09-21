Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Johnstown's cheapest
(JOHNSTOWN, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.12 in the greater Johnstown area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Johnstown area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 977 Franklin Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.53 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sheetz at 208 Haynes St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.65
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.63, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.53
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.60
$3.80
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.63
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.65
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0