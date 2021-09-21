Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Johnstown's cheapest

(JOHNSTOWN, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.12 in the greater Johnstown area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Johnstown area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 977 Franklin Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.53 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sheetz at 208 Haynes St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.65

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.63, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco 977 Franklin St, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.53

BP 335 Bedford St, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.60 $ 3.80 $ 3.59

WG Satterlee & Sons 300 Parkhill Dr, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.63

Sheetz 208 Haynes St, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.65

Sheetz 1000 Broad St, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.65

Sheetz 1791 Goucher St, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.