Diesel survey: East Lansing's cheapest station
(EAST LANSING, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.34 if you’re buying diesel in East Lansing, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the East Lansing area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 1000 E Mt Hope Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 3450 Okemos Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49
The average price across the greater East Lansing area was $3.30, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.20
$3.50
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.14
$3.44
$3.74
$3.19
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.24
$3.54
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0