Diesel survey: East Lansing's cheapest station

(EAST LANSING, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.34 if you’re buying diesel in East Lansing, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the East Lansing area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 1000 E Mt Hope Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 3450 Okemos Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

The average price across the greater East Lansing area was $3.30, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon 1000 E Mt Hope Ave, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.15

Mobil 2139 Haslett Rd, Haslett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

CITGO 4221 Aurelius Rd, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Admiral 2626 N Grand River Ave, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.21

Sunoco 1801 N Grand River Ave, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.23

Speedway 1201 N Cedar St, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.