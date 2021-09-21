CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Diesel survey: East Lansing's cheapest station

East Lansing Today
East Lansing Today
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dB6kU_0c3Ckjko00

(EAST LANSING, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.34 if you’re buying diesel in East Lansing, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the East Lansing area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 1000 E Mt Hope Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 3450 Okemos Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

The average price across the greater East Lansing area was $3.30, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon

1000 E Mt Hope Ave, Lansing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.20
$3.50
$3.15

Mobil

2139 Haslett Rd, Haslett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.14
$3.44
$3.74
$3.19
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.19

CITGO

4221 Aurelius Rd, Lansing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.24
$3.54
$3.19

Admiral

2626 N Grand River Ave, Lansing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.21

Sunoco

1801 N Grand River Ave, Lansing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.23

Speedway

1201 N Cedar St, Lansing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With East Lansing Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

