CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

Diesel price check: This is Huntington's cheapest station

Huntington News Flash
Huntington News Flash
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KTKJI_0c3Ckis500

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Savings of as much as $0.49 per gallon on diesel were available in the Huntington area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Huntington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Walmart at 3329 Us-60. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.52, listed at Go Mart at 4885 Us-60 E.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart

3329 Us-60, Huntington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$--
$3.03

Sunoco

3175 Us-60 E , Huntington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.28
$3.59
$3.04

Shell

3211 Washington Blvd, Huntington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.09

Speedway

4359 Us-60, Huntington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$3.09

Speedway

296 Cr-410, South Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$3.24

Murphy Express

389 County Rd 120, South Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline, Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Traffic
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Go Mart
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL
Huntington News Flash

Huntington News Flash

Huntington, WV
173
Followers
265
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huntington News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy