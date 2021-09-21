Diesel price check: This is Huntington's cheapest station
(HUNTINGTON, WV) Savings of as much as $0.49 per gallon on diesel were available in the Huntington area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Huntington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Walmart at 3329 Us-60. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.52, listed at Go Mart at 4885 Us-60 E.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$--
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.28
$3.59
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0