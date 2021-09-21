Diesel price check: This is Huntington's cheapest station

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Savings of as much as $0.49 per gallon on diesel were available in the Huntington area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Huntington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Walmart at 3329 Us-60. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.52, listed at Go Mart at 4885 Us-60 E.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart 3329 Us-60, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ -- $ 3.03

Sunoco 3175 Us-60 E , Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.28 $ 3.59 $ 3.04

Shell 3211 Washington Blvd, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Speedway 4359 Us-60, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.09

Speedway 296 Cr-410, South Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.24

Murphy Express 389 County Rd 120, South Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.