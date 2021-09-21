Cookeville diesel prices: $0.32/gallon savings at Cookeville's cheapest station

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.32 if you’re buying diesel in Cookeville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Cookeville area went to Shell at 891 W Jackson St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.41, at Pilot at 1111 S Jefferson Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.23, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 891 W Jackson St, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 1569 W Broad St, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Mapco 8 N Willow Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.97 $ 3.39 $ 3.15

Shell 921 E 10Th, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.21 $ 3.68 $ 3.18

Murphy USA 581 W Main St, Algood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.18

Marathon 1009 N Washington Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.