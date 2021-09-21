CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Cookeville diesel prices: $0.32/gallon savings at Cookeville's cheapest station

Cookeville Daily
 9 days ago
(COOKEVILLE, TN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.32 if you’re buying diesel in Cookeville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Cookeville area went to Shell at 891 W Jackson St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.41, at Pilot at 1111 S Jefferson Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.23, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

891 W Jackson St, Cookeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Exxon

1569 W Broad St, Cookeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.09

Mapco

8 N Willow Ave, Cookeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.97
$3.39
$3.15

Shell

921 E 10Th, Cookeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.21
$3.68
$3.18

Murphy USA

581 W Main St, Algood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.08
$3.38
$3.18

Marathon

1009 N Washington Ave, Cookeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

