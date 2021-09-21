CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Saint Cloud diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.64

 9 days ago
(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.64 depending on where in Saint Cloud they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Saint Cloud area on Tuesday, found that Little Dukes at 1725 Pinecone Rd Shad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 1030 33Rd St S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.43

The average price across the greater Saint Cloud area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Little Dukes

1725 Pinecone Rd S, Sartell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$3.19
$2.79

Holiday

905 Cr-4, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$2.93

Kwik Trip

105 2Nd St S, Sartell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$3.58
$2.94

Kwik Trip

458 Great Oak Dr, Waite Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$2.98

Kwik Trip

6250 Cr-120, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$2.98

BP

208 1St Ne, Sartell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.11
$3.39
$3.00
card
card$2.99
$3.11
$3.39
$3.00

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

