Winchester, VA

Winchester diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.20

Winchester News Alert
 9 days ago
(WINCHESTER, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Winchester, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Winchester area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Jordan Springs Market at 741 Jordan Springs Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Sheetz at 1503 N Frederick Pike.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Jordan Springs Market

741 Jordan Springs Rd, Stephenson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$--
$3.75
$2.99

Liberty

2021 N Frederick Pike, Winchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.68
$3.05

Murphy USA

2302 S Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.06

CITGO

202 East Cork St, Winchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

Exxon

601 Berryville Ave, Winchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Liberty

7 E Gerrard St, Winchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

