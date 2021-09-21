Winchester diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.20

(WINCHESTER, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Winchester, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Winchester area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Jordan Springs Market at 741 Jordan Springs Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Sheetz at 1503 N Frederick Pike.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Jordan Springs Market 741 Jordan Springs Rd, Stephenson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ -- $ 3.75 $ 2.99

Liberty 2021 N Frederick Pike, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.68 $ 3.05

Murphy USA 2302 S Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.06

CITGO 202 East Cork St, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Exxon 601 Berryville Ave, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Liberty 7 E Gerrard St, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.