Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Covington
(COVINGTON, GA) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Covington, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Covington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Chevron at 3078 Ga-81. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Shell at 10125 Alcovy Rd.
The average price across the greater Covington area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.09
$3.34
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$--
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.22
$3.47
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
