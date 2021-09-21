Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Covington

(COVINGTON, GA) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Covington, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Covington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Chevron at 3078 Ga-81. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Shell at 10125 Alcovy Rd.

The average price across the greater Covington area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron 3078 Ga-81, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

Murphy USA 4230 Salem Rd, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.05

Kroger 3139 Us-278 Ne, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

RaceWay 5148 Us-278 Nw, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

QuikTrip 11124 Ga-142, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 3.47 $ 3.09

Shell 10125 Alcovy Rd, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.