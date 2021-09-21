Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Portland's cheapest

(PORTLAND, ME) You could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Cumberland Farms at 801 Washington Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 518 Forest Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cumberland Farms 801 Washington Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.18 $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 334 Cottage Rd, South Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ 3.03

CITGO 90 Western Ave, South Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.04

Sunoco 1185 Forest Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.13 $ 3.21 $ 3.05

Atlantic Farms 460 Warren Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Irving 690 Main St, South Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 3.73 $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.