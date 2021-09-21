CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Portland's cheapest

 9 days ago
(PORTLAND, ME) You could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Cumberland Farms at 801 Washington Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 518 Forest Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cumberland Farms

801 Washington Ave, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.18
$--
$2.99

Shell

334 Cottage Rd, South Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.42
$3.62
$3.03

CITGO

90 Western Ave, South Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.34
$3.54
$3.04

Sunoco

1185 Forest Ave, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.13
$3.21
$3.05

Atlantic Farms

460 Warren Ave, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.07

Irving

690 Main St, South Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.73
$3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

